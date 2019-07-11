Plans revealed for massive TK Maxx and Homesense development in Carlow

Thomas Thompson Holdings Ltd have now submitted the last information needed to complete a planning application to Carlow County Council for a major retail development in the town.

A final decision will now be made on the major TK Maxx and Homesense store in Carlow.

Thompsons have signed a contract to build the 40,000sq ft store beside KFC in the Carlow Retail Park, subject to a grant of satisfactory planning.

"This will be a major retail boost to Carlow and shows confidence in Carlow retailing," the company said.

"These stores will offer new retail products to Carlow consumers and will increase the variety of retail offering to Carlow and the surrounding catchment area."

If planning is granted it is hoped that the store will be open in late 2020.