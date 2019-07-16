Carlow Gardaí investigating after man was hospitalised following Samurai sword attack

Carlow Gardaí are investigating an incident after a man was hospitalised following a Samurai sword attack.

The incident occurred in Mount Leinster Park on the Tullow Road in the early hours of Saturday morning at around 12.45am.

The injured party was a local man, 37, and was taken to St Luke's in Kilkenny with cuts to his head and he was released a short time later.

One local man, 20, has been arrested and charged with assault causing harm.

Gardaí in Carlow Town are investigating the incident and have issued an appeal for witnesses.