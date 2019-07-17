Company applies for planning to erect 21m pole to provide 3G and 4G in Carlow

A company has applied for planning permission for the erection of a 21m monopole to support telecommunications antennae for use by Eir and other operators.

Shared Access Ltd has made the application which together with the installation of dishes and ground based equipment cabinets will provide 2G, 3G and 4G mobile electronic communication services.

The development address as listed is "land to the north of R44, Leighlinbridge, Grid reference 52.740478, - 6.9843784, Carlow".

A decision is due by the local authority on September 5 of this year.