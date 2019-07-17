'History is made,' rainbow flag raised outside Carlow's Town Hall ahead of Pride Parade

"History is made," said organisers of the inaugural Carlow Pride Parade as the the rainbow flag was raised outside Carlow's Town Hall ahead of the festival this weekend.

In a post on Facebook, they said: "We dedicate this moment in history to the young LGBT+ people of Carlow, so that this can give them hope for their future.

"We thank Will Paton for this moment, and Carlow County Council and elected members for helping it happen."

The parade will take place in Carlow Town on July 21.