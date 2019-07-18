Gardaí investigating assault issue appeal after man found bleeding on footpath in Carlow
Did you see anything?
File photo
Gardaí investigating an assault in Carlow Town have issued an appeal after a man was found bleeding on a footpath on Barrack Street.
The incident occurred at around 6pm on Thursday, July 11 and Gardaí believe the victim was hit on the head by his assailant.
If you witnessed anything that might assist the Gardaí in Carlow you can contact them on 059 913 6620.
