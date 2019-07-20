Vacant Carlow home fails to secure any bids AGAIN after second attempt in online auction

The auction took place on Thursday

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

29 Woodglade, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, R21 KX79

A vacant Carlow home has failed for a second time to secure any bids after the latest BidX1 online auction.

Read also: Thirteen vacant houses in Bagenalstown being prepared by Council for allocations

The premises at 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured above) is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is a vacant possession. 

It had a reserve price of €130,000 but failed to secure a bid again this week. 