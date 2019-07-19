Revealed: Volkswagen returns as official motoring partner for Ploughing in Carlow

It's their 9th year in a row

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

They're back!

The National Ploughing Association have confirmed that Volkswagen will be the official motoring partner for the 2019 Ploughing Championships in Carlow. 

Read also: Shuttle bus to be provided from Carlow Town to Ploughing but there will be a charge 

It will be the car company's 9th year in a row as motoring partner for the event. 

The Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19. 