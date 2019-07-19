Revealed: Footpath repair plan being drawn up based on public liability claims in Carlow

Carlow County Council say a footpath repair plan is being drawn up based on historical public liability claims in the county.

The local authority have met with the Risk Advisor for Irish Public Bodies insurance to discuss potential risk remediation work proposals designed to "combat/reduce future potential public liability claims".

It was suggested that like other local authorities, Carlow should develop a policy with regard to footpath improvements/repairs outlining the considerations and material types.

This policy is at draft stage and is scheduled to be presented to the Council's Strategic Policy Committee.

As well as that, based on historical and current public liability claims and considering the potential risk of future claims, the Municipal District engineers are preparing a three year plan to upgrade footway infrastructure.

Once complete, the plan will be submitted to IPB for funding consideration.