'Give the birds a chance,' councillor's concerns over unseasonal hedgecutting

"Give the birds a chance," said Cllr Will Paton has he expressed concerns over unseasonal hedgecutting in Carlow.

Cllr Paton was speaking at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District and said that the cutting season hasn't opened yet with birds still nesting and he pleaded with landowners to "give the birds a chance".

"We need to send out the message that people shouldn't be cutting hedges," he added.

Section 40 of the Wildlife Act 1976, as amended by Section of the Wildlife (Amendment) Act 2000, restricts the cutting of hedges during the nesting and breeding season for birds and wildlife, from March 1 to August 31.

Cllr John Pender said he disagreed with Cllr Paton on hedgecutting and told the meeting that vegetation is growing across the road with each side nearly meeting in the middle on many roads in Carlow.

Area engineer Pat Harrington said the legislation is quite clear about the hedgecutting seasons and the only exceptions are for emergency road safety issues.