Gardaí issue appeal after object set alight and thrown through window of house in Borris

Carlow Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after an object was set alight and thrown through a window at a premises in Borris over the weekend.

The incident happened at Woodlawn Park at around 10.40pm on Sunday night and there was substantial damage done to the front of the premises.

Two people were in the house at the time but it's understood there were no injuries.

The fire brigade attended the scene to extinguish the fire and the scene is being technically examined.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

In another incident at Ballybeg, Borris at 5.30am on Monday morning two tyres were set alight in front of a house.

A lone occupant of the house was awoken by the smell of smoke and they went out to find two tyres on fire. Smoke damage was done to the house.

Gardaí are continuing their investigations and say there is no definite connection between the incidents at this stage. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information in relation to either incident is being asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059 9721212.