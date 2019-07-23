Council grant planning permission for company to construct 64 houses in Bagenalstown

Conditional planning permission has been granted for the construction of 64 new dwellings consisting of 32 semi-detached houses, 24 terraced houses and 8 apartments at Ashfield, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.

The application looks to construct the houses together with roads, footpaths, lighting, boundary treatment, landscaping and underground services including connection to existing public sewerage and surface water mains and all associated site works

The applicant is MESD Ventures Limited and the application was lodged on October 4 last year with a decision due by November 28.

However Carlow County Council's decision came on July 19 instead after planners twice requested further information on November 27 of last year and June 25 of this year.

The local authority attached 26 conditions to their decision.