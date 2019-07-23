Residents complaining about 'huge noise' from vehicles on the Castledermot Road

Residents have been complaining about a "huge noise" coming from vehicles on the Castledermot Road, Cllr John Pender has said.

He was speaking at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District when he raised the issue of the surface and he said there were similar issues in Kildavin recently but it was resolved.

"Is it surface, speed or what is it?" he asked.

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said the surface dressing is on a number of busy roads in Carlow and there is "not a word a about it".