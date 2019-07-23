'My hearts still going 90 over the fright,' resident's concern over new pedestrian crossing

A Tullow resident has expressed her concern over the new pedestrian crossing by the footbridge in the town saying "it's not gonna be long before that pedestrian crossing has its first victim".

Donna Marie posted on Facebook after she witnessed a terrifying incident at the junction of where the new crossing will be.

She said: "Only seen a woman and her child and a baby in a buggy nearly getting mowed out of it when a car barely missed her turned off the bridge and straight over the crossing.

"That crossing definitely need a to be moved. My hearts still going 90 over the fright."

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, gave Tullow Municipal District members an update on the issue and the new footbridge at a recent meeting.

He expects the bridge to completed in the next four weeks and the pedestrian crossing has been installed as it is was in the original design.

Mr Harrington said there are two safety audits to be carried out and the first one has not highlighted the crossing as an issue but if the second one does they will deal with the matter then.