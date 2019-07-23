PICTURES: 'Disgusting behaviour,' councillor furious over fly-tipping in River Barrow

PICTURE CREDIT: Cllr Andy Gladney

"Disgusting behaviour," said Cllr Andy Gladney has he highlighted a recent bout of fly-tipping in the River Barrow which saw an armchair and a dog's bed dumped into the beautiful river. 

In a post on Facebook, he said: "Totally disgusted that someone decided to dump all this into our River Barrow. It’s disgusting behaviour.

"Only last week we had everyone take part in the local river races and enjoying all the Barrow had to offer.

"If anyone saw anything please contact me. I have asked Waterways Ireland to remove the rubbish. To the person or persons who done this you should be totally ashamed of yourselves." 