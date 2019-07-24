'A reduce speed sign was put up but it doesn't work,' concern over safety in Carlow village

A councillor has called for some form of road safety measures to be installed in Grange that would alleviate some of the residents' concerns.

Cllr John Pender has said that at a recent public workshop to help develop a new vision for Grange, the majority of residents were concerned with safety and speeding.

Speaking at the Tullow Municipal District meeting, he called for "heads to be knocked together" to improve the dangerous stretch of road.

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said "driver responsibility is the major issue".

Cllr Will Paton said there were speed concerns at "either end of the village".