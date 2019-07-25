Revealed: Old graveyard with 'huge tourism potential' on Barrow Track cleaned up

The old graveyard on the Barrow Track has been cleaned up and the grass has been cut with a blessing of graves due to take place next month, Cllr Fergal Browne has confirmed.

In a post on Facebook, he said: "Thanks to Pat Supple and crew for doing a great job cutting the grass at the old graveyard on the Barrow Track.

"A blessing of the graves will hopefully be organised in September. Thanks also to my colleagues: Cllrs Ken Murnane, Tom O'Neill, Andrea Dalton and Fintan Phelan for contributing towards costs for works."

In October of last year, Cllr Fergal Browne raised the issue with Carlow County Council and said the 246 graves from the 1700s and 1800s "deserve to have some standard of maintenance".

Speaking at the time he said the disused graveyard on the Barrow Track in Carlow was in "a complete state of dereliction" despite "huge tourism potential".