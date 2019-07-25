Questions about possibility of a 'chicane' over ongoing traffic issues in Carlow village

Questions have been asked about the possibility of a "chicane" to deal with ongoing traffic issues in Grange.

Cllr Charlie Murphy was speaking at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District and he asked if a chicane would work as it did in Palatine a number of years ago.

A chicane is a sharp double bend which is often used to slow down vehicles.

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said placing a chicane on a busy regional road like the R418 can be "problematic".

Cllr John Pender first raised the issue at the meeting and called for some form of road safety measures to be installed in Grange that would alleviate some of the residents' concerns.