Waterways Ireland lodges planning application for repair works on Carlow weir

A decision is due by September 15

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Waterways Ireland has lodged a planning application to carry out repair works on a Carlow weir.

Read also: Council grant planning permission for company to construct 64 houses in Bagenalstown

Planning permission is being sought for remedial repair and strengthening work to an existing weir at the Lower Tinnahinch Weir on the River Barrow, off the R705.

It will will incorporate a rock ramp fish pass in front of the existing weir. The fish pass will require the lowering of a section of the existing weir.

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) will be submitted.

A decision is due by the local authority on September 15.