Council seek designer for a multi–purpose community hub on Tullow Road in Carlow

Carlow's local authority have tendered a contract for a multi-disciplinary team to provide a detailed concept for the development of a multi–purpose community hub and the infrastructure for recreation and amenities on the Tullow Road.

The progression of an ambitious vision for the Tullow Road area is one step closer with confirmation that a project designer is being sought to develop the proposal.

Carlow County Council is seeking to appoint a multi-disciplinary team to include architectural and QS services to provide detailed concept for the development of a multi–purpose community hub and infrastructure for recreation and amenities in Tullow Road area Carlow.

A tender has been published by the Council. It is expected that the appointment will be made during September 2019 development of a project design by early 2020.

Considerable preparatory work has already been undertaken around the concept and need for a development project in Tullow Road with significant engagement with the community, voluntary and statutory agencies working in the area.

Speaking about the project Michael Brennan, Acting Director of Services, said: "We are delighted to have received support under Ireland 2040 to develop the concept for the Tullow Road project and bring the Council, communities and agencies involved one step closer to the realisation of a shared vision for the development of a multi-functional community hub in the Tullow Road."

He added: "Development of the Tullow Road area is a key priority under the Local Economic & Community Plan and we look forward to progressing this project."

Speaking about the progression of the project Cllr Andrea Dalton, Mayor of the Municipal District of Carlow, said: "We welcome the progression of this project and we as elected members are committed to the continued development of our communities in County Carlow.

"I look forward to the appointment of the designer for this project and the further consultation with the community and key stakeholders to bring this project one step closer to realization."

Interested parties should visit www.etenders.ie.

Bidders have until August 23 to submit their applications.