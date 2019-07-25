UPDATED: Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary overnight on a house in Ballon

Did you see anything?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

File photo

Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary on a house in Ballon on July 25 at Mullaunmore, Ballon, Carlow.

Read also: Gardaí issue appeal after theft of phone from victim's hand on busy Carlow street

The homeowner awoke to find the inside of the window warped and tool marks on the outside of the window.

The attempt happened between the hours of 1am and 6am on Thursday.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Gardaí at Ballon station.