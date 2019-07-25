UPDATED: Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary overnight on a house in Ballon
Did you see anything?
File photo
Gardaí are investigating an attempted burglary on a house in Ballon on July 25 at Mullaunmore, Ballon, Carlow.
The homeowner awoke to find the inside of the window warped and tool marks on the outside of the window.
The attempt happened between the hours of 1am and 6am on Thursday.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Gardaí at Ballon station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on