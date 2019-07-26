Four men - including two from Carlow - charged in connection with Athy incident last year

Four men were brought before the Naas sitting of Athy District Court on Thursday, July 25 charged in connection with an incident last year in Athy following which a man died.

Father of one David Boland from Nurney died after he was allegedly stabbed on Duke Street, Athy, on November 1, 2018. A man, Calvin Cullen of Greenhills, Athy, has been charged with Mr Boland’s murder.

Aaron Walsh, 18, with an address listed in court documents as 1279 Townspark, Athy; Christopher Walsh, 20, of 12 Ardrew Meadows, Athy; Robert Brennan, 29, of Evington House, New Gardens, Athy Road, Carlow; and Tommy Thompson, 24, of 49 Springfield Park, Burrin Road, Carlow appeared before Judge Desmond Zaidan on Thursday morning.

Detective Paul O’Shea gave evidence in court that on Wednesday, July 24, Aaron Walsh was arrested and brought to Kildare Garda Station where he was charged with violent disorder, and producing an article, a glass bottle, during the course of a dispute at Duke Street, Athy on November 1, 2018.

Detective O’Shea said that, in relation to the first charge, Mr Walsh replied: “It was a party. I was going to be drinking. That bottle wasn’t used.”

In relation to the second charge, Detective O’Shea said Mr Walsh replied “I wasn’t looking to harm anyone. I was only drinking a bottle.”

“Is this linked to an alleged murder?” Judge Desmond Zaidan asked. “Yes, Judge”, Detective O’Shea replied.

He told the court that Mr Walsh is allegedly one of a number of men who were part of a violent disorder where a man later died.

Detective O’Shea said CCTV was examined and witness statements were taken. He objected to bail because of the serious nature of the offences. The court heard Mr Walsh has no previous convictions, and has never been in trouble.

Jackie McManus, solicitor, representing the defendant, asked if it would alleviate the State’s concerns if her client was to sign on daily, and meet a curfew.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the two allegations are very serious, where a man lost his life, and refused bail because of the nature of the evidence.

Mr Walsh was remanded in custody until August 1, to appear back at a special sitting of Athy District Court for service of the book of evidence. Ms McManus applied for legal aid for her client, who is receipt of social welfare.

In relation to Christopher Walsh, Detective Paul O’Shea gave evidence that the accused was arrested on July 24, and conveyed to Kildare Garda Station where he was later charged with violent disorder, and producing a weapon, a glass bottle, during the course of a dispute at Duke Street, Athy, on November 1, 2018. The court heard Mr Walsh remained silent after charge.

Detective O’Shea objected to bail because of the serious nature of the charges, because the accused is unemployed and because there are concerns he won’t show up to court. Judge Zaidan refused bail, saying these are serious allegations resulting in the loss of life.

Mr Walsh was remanded in custody for one week, to appear at the special sittings in Athy District Court on August 1, for service of the book of evidence. Jackie McManus, solicitor representing the defendant, applied for legal aid for her client, who is receipt of social welfare.

In the case of Robert Brennan, Detective Paul O’Shea gave evidence of arrest and charge on July 25. Mr Brennan is charged with taking a car without the consent of the owner, and criminal damage. He remained silent after charge.

The court heard that on November 1, 2018 at 5.30am at Duke Street, Athy, during the course of an incident where a man was fatally injured, Mr Brennan allegedly took the car of the injured party and burnt it out.

Mr Brennan’s case was adjourned until August 1 for service of the book of evidence. He was remanded in custody.

In the case of Tommy Thompson, the court heard of arrest, charge and caution on July 25. Mr Thompson remained silent after each charge. He is charged with the unlawful taking of a car, violent disorder, and producing a weapon, a glass bottle, during the course of a dispute at Duke Street, Athy on November 1 2018.

The State objected to bail, and Mr Thompson was remanded in custody until August 1, to appear back at the special sittings of Athy District Court for service of the book of evidence. Susan Gunn, solicitor, was assigned to the case.