'The roads are very good,' councillor compares Carlow roads to those in Wexford
'There is no comparison...'
Cllr John Murphy
"The roads in Carlow are very good," a councillor has compared the Dolmen County's road infrastructure to those in Wexford.
Cllr John Murphy was speaking at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District.
He said that he had been in Wexford recently and there was "no comparison to Carlow" with regard to the quality of the roads
