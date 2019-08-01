COMPETITION: Dublin Horse Show set to be one of the highlights of the summer season

Filled with great fun, good food, fancy drinks, and a little dressing up, the Longines FEI Jumping Nations CupTM of Ireland at the Stena Line Dublin Horse Show is an amazing experience and one of the best days out of the summer.

And we haven’t even mentioned horses! But throughout the five days the extensive RDS grounds will host some of the best horses in the world, as well as the best in Ireland.

It is, after all, considered one of the best equestrian shows in the world. All in the heart of Dublin city.

A total of 133 competitions will take place during the 146th Show, including Friday’s famous Longines FEI Jumping Nations CupTM of Ireland.

Regarded as one of the most prestigious annual show jumping competitions in the world, the competition for the Aga Khan Trophy attracts some of the best international horse and rider combinations from around the globe.

And this year further prestige is added to the week, with a significant increase in the prize fund for the big money competition of the week: Sunday’s Longines International Grand Prix of Dublin.

And don’t forget the big red wall of the Land Rover Puissance on Saturday which is always a crowd favourite.

What’s in a name? Ladies day at the RDS, for instance, conjures up stylish dresses, eye-catching hats and chic outfits.

Thanks to Dundrum Town Centre best dressed competition and their €10,000 spending voucher, it is all those things and much more. Including brilliant fun!

This year's highlights include:

Event Highlights:

Wednesday 7 August: Opening Day

Thursday 8 August: Dundrum Town Centre Ladies’ Day

Friday 9 August: Longines FEI Jumping Nations CupTM of Ireland (for the Aga Khan Trophy)

Saturday 10 August: Land Rover Puissance

Sunday 11 August: Longines Grand Prix

Find out more at www.dublinhorseshow.com.

