Carlow Gardaí involved in arrest of male and seizure of €4,000 worth of heroin and cocaine

A significant seizure

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Carlow/Kilkenny Divisional Drugs Unit, targeting the sale and supply of heroin in Kilkenny and surrounding towns, conducted an operation which resulted in one male being arrested in Castlecomer on Monday. 

The male was found in possession of approximately €4,000 worth of heroin and cocaine.

He was arrested and detained at Kilkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.