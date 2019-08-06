Charlie Curran pays emotional tribute to 'unbelievable personality' and friend Peter Nolan

Charlie Curran has paid an emotional tribute to "unbelievable personality" and his friend Peter Nolan.

Peter passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at The District Hospital, Carlow on Sunday.

In a post on the Charlie Curran Memorial Run Facebook page, Charlie said: "Today we lost Peter a friend, a volunteer, a supporter, a participant since we started in 2015 and I can’t think of any words to say that would really describe the impression your unbelievable personality and positivity has meant to those of us who spoke to you even just the once.

"You left a mark where ever you went. You will always have a special place in our hearts. Till we meet again."

Beloved son of Barbara and Eamonn and much loved brother of David and Frank.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, sister-in-law Lizzy, his brother David's partner Michelle, aunts, uncles, nephews Zach and Evan, niece Mai, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 Y102) from 2pm on Tuesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 11.15am to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to The Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team.