'There are red warning signs,' concerns over impact of major Carlow water project

"There are red warning signs," said Cllr Will Paton as he expressed concerns over the potential impact of the Tullow wasterwater treatment plant upgrade.

Cllr Paton was speaking at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District when he made the remarks as he called for full consultation and agreement from the public on the upgrade works.

The upgrade in Tullow is to cater for a population of 9,200 people and Director of Services at the local authority, Michael Brennan, said the water utility are "looking to the future".

Mr Brennan said the project would be in two phases and that part of the work would be through Tullow Town Park.

Cllr Paton said the indicative map of the works - which was provided to local representatives but not to members of the media - was a "source for concern" and there are "red warning signs".

"To see what level of upset there will be there needs to be consultation and agreement [with the public]," Cllr Paton added.

He also asked that the Council consult with the Develop Tullow Association about the works.

Works to the Tullow wastewater treatment plant are scheduled to begin in 2020 but this is subject to planning, land purchase and funding.

The project is at tender stage for a design and build contractor with the contractor to be appointed to be begin design in Quater 1 of 2019 with a view to construction in 2020-2021.