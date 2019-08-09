Gardaí arrest males after high-speed chase following burglaries in Carlow and south Kildare

Gardaí arrested two men following a high-speed chase on the N81 on Thursday evening.

At one point the car being pursued drove the wrong way down the hard shoulder.

The suspects had failed to stop for Gardaí in Blessington and officers gave chase.

The car stopped 2km outside Blessington and three males fled from the vehicle.

Two were arrested and a third was brought to Tallaght Hospital for treatment.

A statement from the Garda Press Office to Carlow Live said: "Gardaí arrested two men following a short pursuit that occurred at approximately 5pm [Thursday] evening outside Blessington.

"It was believed that the occupants of the car had been involved in burglaries in the south Kildare and Carlow area earlier that day.

"After failing to stop for Gardaí at Blessington, a short pursuit ensued which ended at Edmonstown, Blessington when the three occupants left the car and ran.

"Two males were arrested.

"The driver, a male in his early 20s, was detained at Baltinglass Garda Station while another male in his early 20s was detained at Tallaght Garda Station.

"Both were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"A male in his early 20s was taken to Tallaght Hospital where his injuries aren't believed to be life threatening.

"Investigations are ongoing."