Carlow protestors stand down as Creed issues statement confirming talks over beef stand-off

The Minister for Agriculture Food & the Marine, Michael Creed TD, has confirmed that the Beef Plan Movement and Meat Industry Ireland (MII) have accepted his compromise proposals aimed at breaking the ongoing impasse between the two parties.

As a result, all protests at meat processing plants and legal proceedings brought by MII are to be suspended with immediate effect until the agreed talks have concluded.

A meeting will be held on Monday, August 12 involving both MII and the Beef Plan Movement and also including representatives from the farm organisations, the Department and its agencies.

The Minister will appoint an independent Chairperson who will preside over an agreed agenda.

