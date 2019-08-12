Equestrian centre and stables in south Carlow - with over six acres - on sale for €600,000

Any interest?

Darren Hassett

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

Email:

news@carlowlive.ie

Carlow Carlow Carlow

Scortheen, Borris, Carlow

An equestrian centre and stables in Carlow - with over six acres - is on sale for just short of €600,000.

The site also has the potential for residential development.

It currently comprises of an American barn with 22 stables, tackroom, five bay haybarn, eight horse walker and fenced paddocks under grass.

This establishment overlooks the village of Borris.

To view the full ad, click here. 