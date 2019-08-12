Equestrian centre and stables in south Carlow - with over six acres - on sale for €600,000
Any interest?
Scortheen, Borris, Carlow
An equestrian centre and stables in Carlow - with over six acres - is on sale for just short of €600,000.
The site also has the potential for residential development.
It currently comprises of an American barn with 22 stables, tackroom, five bay haybarn, eight horse walker and fenced paddocks under grass.
This establishment overlooks the village of Borris.
