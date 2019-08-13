UPDATED: Gardaí investigating the theft of an oil burner from a house under construction

Gardaí in Bagenalstown are investigating the theft of an oil burner from a house under construction in the Augha area.

The theft occurred between the hours of 6pm on Sunday, August 11 and 8.30am on Monday, August 12.

The oil burner had recently been installed at the back of the house. A fence marking the boundary of the site had been pulled back in order to gain entry.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Gardaí.