Carlow Gardaí investigate burglary of house under construction with power tools taken

Gardaí in Borris are investigating the burglary of a house in the Ballymurphy area of Borris, Carlow.

The burglary occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, August 7.

The house which is under construction was entered via an upstairs window.

A number of powertools were taken including – a yellow DeWalt router, a green Hitachi router, a yellow De Walt planer, a green Makita impact driver, a yellow De Walt circular skill saw, a Topcon laser level and an orange Paslode nail gun.

A number of other tools were also taken.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact Gardaí.