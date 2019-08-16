PICTURE: Gardaí issue appeal after trailer was stolen from the outskirts of Graiguecullen

Gardaí have issued an appeal after a trailer was stolen from the outskirts of Graiguecullen.

The blue Ifor Williams 505 double axle horse box was stolen between 4.30pm and 6.15pm on August 8 from a house on the Killeshin Road, Laois (after the cattle mart).

Carlow Gardaí said: "Have you seen this trailer? Stolen from the outskirts of Graiguecullen close to Carlow Town, on the Killeshin Road. Any information to Gardaí at Portlaoise or Carlow Garda Station 059 913 1505. Thank you."