'Some half eejits cast all the pallets into the river,' shocking incident in Carlow Town

"Some half eejits cast had all the pallets into the river," said local volunteer Eugene Walsh after a shocking incident in Carlow Town.

The Cairde an Naduir volunteer said: "This greeted me [on Monday] in the River Burrin at the Mr Price shop in Carlow Town.

"Some half eejits had cast all the pallets into the river. The shop had nothing to do with this and should be able to store the pallets on their grounds without this happening.

"Thanks to the Council for your help."

It's understood the pallets have since been removed.