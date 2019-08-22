PICTURE: Driver on M9 tests positive for cocaine after being caught doing 170km/h
Shocking...
CREDIT: Garda Traffic
Naas Roads Policing Unit have detected a driver doing 170km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M9 in wet conditions.
The driver also tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.
They were arrested and court proceedings to follow.
Naas RPU: Driver detected at 170km/h in 120km/h zone on M9 in wet conditions. Driver tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, arrested & court proceedings to follow.#slowdown pic.twitter.com/3FvpBCFF3N— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 22, 2019
