PICTURE: Driver on M9 tests positive for cocaine after being caught doing 170km/h

Driver on M9 tests positive for cocaine after being caught doing 170km/h

CREDIT: Garda Traffic

Naas Roads Policing Unit have detected a driver doing 170km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M9 in wet conditions.

The driver also tested positive for cannabis and cocaine.

They were arrested and court proceedings to follow.