Carlow Gardaí issue appeal after fifteen boxes of bedlinen were taken from trailer

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a theft from a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 17.

Fifteen boxes of bedlinen were taken from the trailer of a vehicle at Kernanstown Industrial Estate.

A silver people carrier was observed on CCTV in the area at the time.

Two men were seen loading the boxes into the car.

Gardaí in Carlow are asking for anyone with information to contact them.