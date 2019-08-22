Carlow café's tweet to pop singer Taylor Swift is marketing genius - Eircode and all
A Carlow café's tweet to pop singer Taylor Swift is marketing genius - Eircode and all.
The Mullicháin Café in St Mullins is no stranger to clever tweets targeting big names after they previously invited a chief Brexit negotiator for "a good cup of coffee" when it's all done.
Now, they've got pop sensation Taylor Swift in their sights, and just in case she's unsure of how to get to the café, the owners have provided an Eircode and their opening hours. We're not joking!
See their tweet below:
Hi Taylor looking forward to Meeting you Down at The Mullichain Cafe Open 11am-6pm R95XY93 See you there #Dublin #Carlow #naas #Laois #Ireland #Brexit #Carlow #ThisIsIrishFood #TastetheIsland @LeoVaradkar @waterwaysirelan https://t.co/rjyANPyrR5— The Mullichain Cafe (@MullinsVisit) August 22, 2019
