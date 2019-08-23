An Bord Pleanála uphold decision for demolition works at former Dooley Motors site

An Bord Pleanála have upheld Carlow County Council's planning decision to allow demolition works at the former Dooley Motors site in Carlow Town after an appeal.

Conditional planning permission was granted by the local authority to demolish and remove all existing single-storey and two-storey structures currently on site.

Carlow College, St Patricks made the application on May 16 of last year which includes the removal of all underground storage tanks and hardstand areas, removal of perimeter walls and replacement with 2.5m high boundary panel and all associated site works.

The development address is at the junction of College Street and Old Dublin Road, Carlow.

The planning approval was appealed to An Bord Pleanála by Thomas Clerkin on the Dublin Road in Carlow and he cited - among other issues - concerns over anti-social behaviour.

Mr Clerkin refers to other sites in the town that were either demolished with a similar intention to re-develop or currently lie in various degrees of neglect and abandonment.

He added: "The proposal to erect a 2.5m high timber fence around the site, would not provide any realistic security or prevention against the anti-social behaviour and criminality...and would draw more of this kind of activity closer to the town centre and thereby decrease the potentiality of the town centre to re-establish itself as a vibrant and confident area for retail/residential/services, etc."

However, in making its case for upholding the local authority's decision, ABP said: "It is considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions set out, the proposed development would not seriously injure the amenities of the area or of property in the vicinity and would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

Among the five conditions ABP attached included that the proposed boundary fencing shall be subject to regular monitoring to ensure its proper maintenance and upkeep.

Details of a monitoring schedule for the fence, shall be submitted to, and agreed in writing with, the planning authority prior to commencement of development.