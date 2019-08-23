Revealed: Carlow homes going under the hammer for €160,000 as part of online auction

Two Carlow homes are to go under the hammer as part of BidX1's latest online auction on September 17.

The first property up for sale (pictured above) is at 36 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town and is a semi-detached three-bedroom house with a guide price of €160,000.

It extends to approximately 1,108 sq.ft and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,600 per annum.

A second property at 45 Brookhurst, Castle Oaks, Carlow Town (pictured below) is to go up for sale with a guide price of €160,000.

The house is an end of terrace three-bedroom house extending to approximately 1,108 sq.ft. It is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €6,000 per annum.

For more information on the auction, click here.