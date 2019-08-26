Carlow home - which twice failed to secure any bids in online auction - up for sale AGAIN
Will it be third time lucky?
29 Woodglade, Fenagh, Co. Carlow, R21 KX79
A vacant Carlow home - which has twice failed to secure any bids during BidX1's online auctions - is part of their catalogue for a third time ahead of the company's upcoming residential auction in September.
The premises at 29 Woodglade, Fenagh (pictured above) is a semi detached three-bedroom house extending to approximately 111 sq.m and is a vacant possession.
It has a reserve price of €130,000.
