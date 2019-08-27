Revealed: Carlow house going up for sale for €100,000 as part of worldwide online auction
23 Burrin Street, Carlow, R93N738
A mid-terrace four-bedroom house in Carlow Town is going up for sale as part of BidX1's online auction on September 17.
The property at 23 Burrin Street extends to approximately 110 sq.m (1184 sq.ft) and is subject to a tenancy at a current rent of €8,400 per annum.
The reserve price on the property is €100,000.
