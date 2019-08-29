Revealed: Over 66 acres of agricultural land in Fenagh to go on sale at a public auction

Over 66 acres of agricultural land in Fenagh are to go on sale at a public auction on Thursday, September 26 at 3pm in REA Dawson's offices at Barrack Street, Tullow.

The land is situated on the L3003 Fenagh to Borris road approximately 1.5km due south of Fenagh village.

The ad states it is an "exceptional holding of good quality land, currently used mainly for cereal production with a portion of the farm in grass".

