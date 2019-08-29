Gardaí investigate after break-ins at GAA club and primary school in St Mullins area

Gardaí have issued an appeal for information after break-ins at St Mullins GAA club and Drummond primary school recently.

The first incident occurred at St Mullins GAA club between Monday, August 19 and Wednesday, August 21 when a Husqvarna grass strimmer and some oil were taken from a shed at the club.

The second incident occurred at Drummond National School in the early hours of August 20 when the school was broken into and a lawnmower was taken.

Gardaí in Graignamanagh are investigating the incidents.