Carlow rugby club applies for planning to construct artificial grass all-weather pitch
Interesting
This would be great for the area
Tullow RFC has applied for planning permission to construct an artificial grass all-weather pitch at Castlemore, Tullow.
The application includes associated drainage works, ball stoppers, relocation of three lighting columns, hard standing spectator area, barrier/spectator rail pitch fencing with gates and associated works and Retention Permission for three existing lighting columns and ancillary services and all associated site works.
A decision is due by Carlow County Council on October 22.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on