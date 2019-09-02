Carlow rugby club applies for planning to construct artificial grass all-weather pitch

Tullow RFC has applied for planning permission to construct an artificial grass all-weather pitch at Castlemore, Tullow. 

The application includes associated drainage works, ball stoppers, relocation of three lighting columns, hard standing spectator area, barrier/spectator rail pitch fencing with gates and associated works and Retention Permission for three existing lighting columns and ancillary services and all associated site works.

A decision is due by Carlow County Council on October 22. 