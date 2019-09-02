Carlow homeowner disturbs balaclava wearing burglar as culprits make getaway on motorbike

Gardaí in Carlow received a report of a burglary at a house in the Oak Park area of Carlow on August 31.

The homeowner heard a noise upstairs, went to check and was confronted by a male dressed all in black wearing a balaclava.

Once disturbed the culprit indicated to another male and both fled the property and escaped on a motorbike.

Nothing was taken.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.