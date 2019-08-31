Gardaí investigating incident of burning vehicle in a housing estate in Carlow Town

Did you see anything?

Gardaí are investigating the incident

Gardaí are investigating an incident of a burning vehicle in a housing estate in Carlow.

A red Nissan van was found alight at Heather Hill in Graiguecullen at 5am on Tuesday, August 27.

Gardaí and the Fire Services attended the scene and the fire was extinguished. 

The vehicle was towed in for a technical examination to establish the cause of the fire and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. 