'Chicken Woman' hosting collection in Carlow to save hundreds of free range laying hens

Susan Anderson aka "the Chicken Woman" of Littlehill Animal Rescue is on the run again!

On Saturday, September 14 and Sunday, September 15, Susan and her volunteers will be hosting another chicken run to save hundreds of free range laying hens which otherwise might be destroyed.

Please note, persons interested in giving a home to these hens which will continue laying eggs, must reserve hens (citing numbers and date/venue) via private message on the Facebook page for Littlehill Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

Susan said: "Please bring cat carriers, or adequate sturdy cardboard boxes with lots of airholes, one box per two hens, we will NOT give hens without these.

"We never give ‘free to good home’ - adoption fee is €6 per hen. Free animals are often used to bait dogs and large numbers wanted at reduced fee are often used for future commercial purpose so we want to give these chucks good homes."

She added: "See the list of venues, and please travel a bit extra if you have to.

"We have a bigger Hen Rescue in mid October and we’ll be going to many many more areas then." Susan asked people to check the daily noticeboard on their FB site, before you leave to collect hens next weekend, in case of delays or changes.

Saturday, September 14: Longford, Claremorris; Athlone; Carrick On Shannon; Athenry; Mullingar; Carlow; Tallaght; Bunclody; Naas; Gorey; Bray and Enniscorthy.



Sunday, September 15: Portlaoise; Kildare; Rathangan; Blessington; Ballymore Eustace and Baltinglass.

The chicken runs in October commence on October 19 and run over three to four weekends, and will be distributing battery laying hens, many of whom have never seen the light of day.

These hens tend to look emaciated, with little feathers which are often 'blue' in colour dut to lack of light. However, the hens once nurtured and free to experience the great outdoors, continue to lay eggs and live heathlily for years.