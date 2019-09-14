Councillors approve Christmas parking changes in Carlow Town for busy shopping period

Councillors have approved Christmas parking arrangements in Carlow Town for the busy holiday shopping period.

To promote shopping local, Carlow County Council will again provide free car parking for a period in the lead up to and after Christmas in areas which include the Town Hall, Green Bank Road, and VISUAL car parks.

Members approved the car parking arrangements at Thursday's meeting of Carlow Municipal District.

The Council executive told members that they will be providing free car parking for roughly the same period from November 24 to January 6.

More information will be provided closer to the time.