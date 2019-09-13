Carlow Gardaí investigate burglary at community hall after oil was taken from tank
Did you see anything?
Carlow Gardaí issue appeal
Gardaí in Hacketstown are investigating a burglary at Kiltegan Community Hall, Carlow.
The incident occurred between midnight and 10am on Wednesday, September 11.
The door to the main hall was forced open as was a window.
A quantity of oil was taken from the oil tank.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.
