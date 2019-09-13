Carlow Gardaí investigate burglary at community hall after oil was taken from tank

Gardaí in Hacketstown are investigating a burglary at Kiltegan Community Hall, Carlow.

The incident occurred between midnight and 10am on Wednesday, September 11.

The door to the main hall was forced open as was a window.

A quantity of oil was taken from the oil tank.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them. 