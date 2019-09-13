Culprits seen wheeling bin down Staplestown Road after burglary at business premises

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating a burglary of a business premises on Staplestown Road, Carlow on Thursday, September 12.

The incident occurred between 4 and 4.30am.

A rock was thrown through the front door of the premises, a male 6ft in height wearing a dark hoodie and light tracksuit bottoms was seen entering the premises.

He then passed items from the shop out to another male who placed items in a wheelie bin.

Both men were then seen wheeling the bin down Staplestown Road in the direction of the Tullow Road.

Gardaí are appealing for information.