Calls for controlled crossing on busy road in Bagenalstown over safety concerns

Calls have been made for a controlled crossing on the busy Royal Oak road in Bagenalstown over safety concerns.

Cllr Arthur McDonald made the remarks at this month's meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

He said he had received a number of requests that a controlled pedestrian crossing be put in and a barrier.

Area engineer, Jerry Crowley, said he was currently looking into getting some installed in the MD area and will look into it.